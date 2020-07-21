Donate
coronavirus
COVID-19

Health, Politics, and Stability in the Mideast: A COVID-19 Update

The Media Line Staff
07/21/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Watch webcast live here or on Facebook Live.

From Egypt to Iraq, Middle Eastern countries that avoided the worst of the global coronavirus pandemic in its early weeks are now reeling from its spread, with devastating repercussions for the local health situation and, potentially, the political situation as well. To discuss the status of COVID-19 in the region and how governments are responding to this burgeoning challenge, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with:

  • Dr. Ali Mokdad, a former senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, currently the director of Middle Eastern initiatives and a professor of global health at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
  • Dr. Mohammed Hassan Khalil, a retired cardiologist and founder/chairman of the Committee for the Defense of the People’s Right to Health, based in Cairo
  • Dr. Muhamed Almaliky, a practicing cardiologist, research fellow at Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and director of the Iraqi American Institute
