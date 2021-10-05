Hebrew Improv Over Drinks

Tue, Oct 12, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (60 shekels) here.

A night of improv and drinks at our beautiful campus at Mindspace Rothschild

About this event

Join us for a special Hebrew improv class over drinks at our beautiful campus at Mindspace Rothschild on Tuesday October 12th at 7:30 PM

This event will be led by Citizen Café education manager, director and acting coach Shay along with professional actors on our staff

Shay will lead you through a unique improv experience where you’ll turn your tragedies into comedies and practice storytelling and acting in Hebrew!

Expect a fun laidback enviroment where you’ll get to connect with other locals, learn some cool improv acting strategies and practice storytelling in Hebrew!

IMPORTANT:

This event will be for advanced Hebrew speakers (Green level or higher at Citizen Café) and is open to all current & past students as well as the general public!

No acting experience required!

Please wear black!

Tickets 60 nis (including drinks)

More about Shay:

Shay is an actor, director and acting coach who graduated from the performing arts school Beit Zvi. He also has a degree in Education from Kibbutzim College. Shay is also the founder of ActinGym, an acting and directing community startup.