Hebrew Improv Over Drinks
Tue, Oct 12, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (60 shekels) here.
A night of improv and drinks at our beautiful campus at Mindspace Rothschild
About this event
Join us for a special Hebrew improv class over drinks at our beautiful campus at Mindspace Rothschild on Tuesday October 12th at 7:30 PM
This event will be led by Citizen Café education manager, director and acting coach Shay along with professional actors on our staff
Shay will lead you through a unique improv experience where you’ll turn your tragedies into comedies and practice storytelling and acting in Hebrew!
Expect a fun laidback enviroment where you’ll get to connect with other locals, learn some cool improv acting strategies and practice storytelling in Hebrew!
IMPORTANT:
- This event will be for advanced Hebrew speakers (Green level or higher at Citizen Café) and is open to all current & past students as well as the general public!
- No acting experience required!
- Please wear black!
- Tickets 60 nis (including drinks)
More about Shay:
Shay is an actor, director and acting coach who graduated from the performing arts school Beit Zvi. He also has a degree in Education from Kibbutzim College. Shay is also the founder of ActinGym, an acting and directing community startup.