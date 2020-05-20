Hebrew U. Virtual Open Day for Int’l Students

Date and time: May 24, 2020, 6 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

With universities delaying or suspending the start of the upcoming 2020/2021 academic year, many students are beginning to consider pursuing their degrees overseas, especially in countries that have fared better during the coronavirus pandemic. To meet the demand and answer queries regarding international graduate degrees and academic requirements, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) will hold its first-ever online Open House for International Students on Sunday, May 24.

Last year saw a 17% increase in the number of international students pursuing English-language academic programs at HU, and a significant number of those 2,000 students are American. Recently, as Israel has begun to emerge from its COVID-19 restrictions, there has been an upsurge in interest from USA-based students looking to study at HU for the 2020/2021 academic year. “Throughout the corona crisis, our international call center has lit up with numerous inquiries from potential students,” shared Oron Shagrir, HU’s vice president for international affairs.

With more than 40 international graduate degree programs to choose from, Hebrew University has become an attractive academic destination for students seeking academic excellence and a unique student life experience. In addition to HU’s Rothberg International School for gap year and bachelor degree programs, HU has recently expanded the number of MA and Ph.D. degrees that are taught in English. Students can now study law, business administration, medical sciences, social work, international development, Jewish studies and agriculture, among other offerings.

“We’re thrilled to see an increase in top-notch students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities who are choosing to study at Hebrew University. In addition to excellent academic and research opportunities, our international students enjoy the ancient and vibrant city of Jerusalem, and close relationships with prestigious faculty members,” Shagrir added.