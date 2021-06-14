Hedi El Kholti & Abdellah Taïa: Toward the sea, Where we meet

Tue, Jun 15, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Abdellah Taïa joins Made in L.A. artist Hedi El Kholti to discuss translating their experiences growing up queer in Morocco into writing, art, and film.

The first Arab writer/filmmaker to publicly declare his homosexuality, Abdellah Taïa explores sexuality and contemporary Moroccan culture through transgressive, often autobiographical work. The award-winning author adapted one of his nine novels, Salvation Army, for his directorial debut, which was selected for the Venice Film Festival and TIFF. Taïa joins Made in L.A. 2020 artist Hedi El Kholti in conversation about their first encounter, their shared experiences growing up queer in Morocco, and their deeply personal journeys translating these experiences into writing, art, and film. Texts by the speakers will be made available on this event page a week before the program, in anticipation of their conversation.

