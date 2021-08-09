High Holidays Survival Kit: Table Settings that Dazzle

Fri, Aug 13, 2021 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

A beautiful table setting sets the tone for any holiday celebration. Learn all the tips and tricks with some Hebrew to elevate your holiday.

About this event

Overwhelmed by holiday decor? Worry not! Racheli Morris will share everything you need to know about setting the perfect holiday table, inspired by Jewish traditions.

The table setting contributes to the ambiance of a meal as much as the food and wine. Racheli will walk us through the tips and tricks, throwing in a brief Hebrew lesson to help us identify all the holiday setting elements in Hebrew!

Racheli is a member of AJU’s Hebrew faculty and author of Celebrate the Jewish Holidays with Racheli Morris.

To purchase the book, please click here.