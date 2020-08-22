Donate
Cairo
Geniza

Highlights of the Cairo Geniza With Ben Outhwaite

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2020

Date and time: August 25 at 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Meeting ID: 827 9330 7210

Passcode: Groppi

Please note that there is no registration. Participant numbers on Zoom are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. Recordings will be uploaded on the Harif website. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org.

