Hinduism and Judaism: Shared Roots, Different Branches?

In this third and final installment on the connections between India and Israel, we will explore their shared history and geography.

In this lecture, I will look at the surprising ways in which the Land of Israel and India have been in contact with one another since antiquity. We will explore ancient geography, the traditions surrounding Abraham and the sons that he sent to the East, the spice trade and temple worship in Jerusalem, maritime trade in the Indian ocean, Indian mercantile colonies in Egypt and Yemen, linguistic borrowings from Sanskrit in the Bible, the Periplus of the Erythraean Sea and Indian Ocean navigation, Alexander the Great’s invasion of India, gymnosophists, and much more!

About the presenter: Dr. Eyal Dujovny has a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Georgia. His fieldwork was in an Indian fishing village looking at changes to caste due to technological shifts. Since 2016 he is a licensed tour guide in Israel.