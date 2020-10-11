Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hinduism and Judaism: Shared Roots, Different Branches?
Mideast Streets
Judaism
Hinduism
Israel
India

Hinduism and Judaism: Shared Roots, Different Branches?

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2020

Date and time: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 3 to 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Tickets (suggested donation: $12) here.

Location: By Zoom (link provided upon registration)

In this third and final installment on the connections between India and Israel, we will explore their shared history and geography.

In this lecture, I will look at the surprising ways in which the Land of Israel and India have been in contact with one another since antiquity. We will explore ancient geography, the traditions surrounding Abraham and the sons that he sent to the East, the spice trade and temple worship in Jerusalem, maritime trade in the Indian ocean, Indian mercantile colonies in Egypt and Yemen, linguistic borrowings from Sanskrit in the Bible, the Periplus of the Erythraean Sea and Indian Ocean navigation, Alexander the Great’s invasion of India, gymnosophists, and much more!

About the presenter: Dr. Eyal Dujovny has a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Georgia. His fieldwork was in an Indian fishing village looking at changes to caste due to technological shifts. Since 2016 he is a licensed tour guide in Israel.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.