Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 4 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+4)

Amazing nature, biblical child offerings, the story of divided Jerusalem, Karaite tombs, a Greek-Orthodox monastery on the site where Judas ended his days, and the oldest Bible text ever found! Jerusalem’s Hinnom Valley is a hidden gem with lots to offer. In English. Cost 50 shekels. Max 18 participants. Required equipment: Masks, comfortable closed shoes and water.

