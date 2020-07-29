Holding Grief: Sitting With Sadness This Tisha B’Av

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10 to 11:30 am Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($20 + $2.29 fee) here.

Taught by Rebecca Minkus-Lieberman

Tisha B’Av – the 9th of Av – is a mournful day in the Jewish calendar when we mark historical experiences of destruction, loss and grief as a people. How can this day, this year, offer us a way into both the historical texture of the day and this current moment of time where we find ourselves, which is filled with new forms of uncertainty, pain, and hopelessness.

Join us to mark Tisha B’Av in the Jewish calendar as we explore grief and loss – historic and past, as well as present – and what our tradition offers us to hold the grief, acknowledge it and navigate the suffering it often brings us.

Open to all.