Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel

Holocaust Remembrance Day Israel Memorial Siren & Survivor Testimony

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2020

Date and time: Monday, April 20, 7:45 pm Israel Daylight Time / 12:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

Adopt-A-Safta, Israel Forever Foundation & American Zionist Movement are honored to invite you to:

Stand Together & Remember Together

Join us from all over the globe online to be unified as one people as we hear Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial siren. Let’s be inspired from home isolation for our Yom Hashoah candle-lighting in memory of the 6 million, say kaddish, and hear a survivor’s testimony in-English.

