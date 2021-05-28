Defend Press Freedom

The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

‘Holy Beggar’ Music Video Premiere
Mideast Streets
Film
Judaism
music
Video

‘Holy Beggar’ Music Video Premiere

The Media Line Staff
05/28/2021

Tue, Jun 1, 2021 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Exile And Redemption Chapter 11

Holy Beggar

Facebook Music Video Premiere

Tuesday, June 1 EDT

Event Co-Sponsored By The Chevra, Hillel’s Grad Network, & Jewish International Connection New York (JICNY)

———–

8:00 PM Zoom Welcome & Intro

8:30 PM Facebook Music Video Premiere

8:35 PM Thematic Conversation

We would love to hear your thoughts. There will be a conversation after the premiere centered around this months music video’s thematic topics: “What’s more important truth or kindness?, “Can truth be kindess?”, “Can kindness be truth?”, “Is charity justice?”, “What do you think of the concept ‘think globally act locally’?”, Should charity be given anonymously or should it be done out in the open to inspire others?”, “When was the last time you made an assumption and only later realized you should have given someone the benefit of the doubt?” & “Is there a charity you support and why?”.

We invite you to ask your questions and share your insights. Our monthly guest host will do their best to answer your questions during the zoom.

———-

“Don’t look at the flask, but at what is in it.” – Pirkei Avot, 4:27

“You shall neither take revenge nor bear a grudge… you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” – Leviticus, 19:15

www.aryehshalom.com/holybeggar (Lyrics)

———-

Exile And Redemption: A Neo-Hasidic Rock Opera

12 Music Videos :: One Epic Story

A mystical tale of Divine providence, shattered dreams, and resilient transformation, drawing from Hasidic legend and refracted through the lens of one family’s existential struggle and triumph of spirit. A symphonic journey exploring the mystery of Judaism and the meaning of life.

Composed, Written, & Directed by Aryeh Shalom

A Visual Album Produced By Old City Theatre

Music Production :: Barrie Maguire

Cinematography :: Shaia Erlbaum

Assistant Director :: Moshe Stern

Executive Producers :: Chana & Norman Cohen

www.aryehshalom.com/ensemble

———–

The E&R chapter 12 finale will be released on August 24

