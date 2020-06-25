Holy Shrines and Mosques of Cairo

Date and time: Friday, June 26, 2020, 9:30 am to 1 pm Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

We will gather on Friday, June 26 from 9 am until 9:15 am in front of the Gubas Company in Abdel Moneim Riad Square, next to Hilton Ramses, and move at 9:30 am.

The program:

We will ride our bus at 9:30 a.m. and move to the Sayyida Zainab Mosque to see the shrine and hear an explanation of the mosque. We will move and go to the Mosque of Sayyida Aisha, enter the mosque and see its beauty from the inside. We will also explain how and when it was built. After that we will get on the bus again, so we can walk on Khalifa Street with Mrs. Nafisa, and the following is visited: A brief summary about the street. Why was this name given, and who were the sultans and Mamluks buried there? Sakina’s Shrine Dome & Mausoleum of Mrs. Atika, who is said to be the aunt of the Prophet (PBUH) Al-Jaafari Dome The Mausoleum of Sultana Shajar Al-Durr Shrine of Mrs. Roqaya Then the Mosque of Sayyida Nafisa and Friday prayers. After Friday prayers, we will move to the Imam Al-Shafi’i area to visit a mosque and the Mausoleum of Imam Al-Shafi’i. After visiting the Imam Al-Shafi’i Mosque, we will move to visit the Amr Ibn Al-Aas mosque in ancient Egypt. Each of the following will be explained: How did Muslims enter Egypt and liberate it from the Byzantine state? Create the city of Fustat, and why do you call it that name? Establishing Amr Bin Al-Aas Mosque in Fustat Fustat & Fire The siege of Amr ibn al-As to the Romans and Byzantines, which lasted 7 months.

Trip cost:

The cost of the trip is only 120 pounds, including:

Transfer services to and from the modern and air-conditioned bus Entering the Sayyida Zainab Mosque Entering the Mosque of Sayyida Aisha Entering the Al-Dur tree shrine if it is open, even if it is not open, we will explain it from outside Atkeh and Al-Jaafari dome Entering the mausoleum of Mrs. Sakina Entering the Mosque of Sayyida Nafisa Entering the Imam Al-Shafi’i Mosque Entering the Mosque of Amr ibn al-As Explanation, organization and photographing of all places of visit.

Note: Event is a personal affiliate of the History Treasures page and not an official or unofficial party

Children under 6 years are free to explain and photograph only. From the first 6 years, a full individual is counted.

Booking method.

By mail to the following number: 29509012101014 After booking, you call 01157496174 to confirm the reservation and the number of individuals. Via Vodafone Cash on that number 01061873404 After payment, call the same number to confirm the reservation and keep the payment coupon. Via Fawry, but before booking, you should call 01157496174 to follow the reservation steps.

In the case of requesting a refund of the trip amount, it will be at least 7 days before the trip due to the circumstances of the link with the reservation of the buses.

Important instructions

We hope that the deadline and the itinerary for the start of the visit will be met. We will move at exactly 9:30 in the morning from the assembly point without waiting for anyone.

Face masks are obligatory; whoever does not bring one will not be riding the bus with us.

It is forbidden to use any political slogans

Please keep the places of visit clean because they belong to everyone

Please adhere to the instructions

To communicate, inquire and inquire:

01061873404

01157496174

The numbers are available from 10 am to 10 at night.

