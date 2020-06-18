Home in the Time of COVID-19 – An Evening With Musician Marouf Majidi

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8 to 9:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5.00+£0.98 fee) here.

An evening with musician Marouf Majidi – as part of Refugee Week 2020

Please join Marouf Majidi for our gig at Home on Thursday, June 18 as part of Refugee Week 2020. Marouf Majidi is a Persian classical musician and composer, an accomplished Kurdish Tanbur, Persian Tar and guitar player.

Home raises much-needed funds to support refugees and asylum seekers in the UK. Over the past years, we’ve organized live HOME gigs that have given our audiences the chance to encounter exceptional musicians and their stories in the intimacy of a home environment. We’ve invited you all into our living rooms and enabled encounters between audiences and artists, many of whom happened to be refugees and asylum seekers. Over the past weeks the COVID-19 pandemic has meant we have been spending more time than ever in our own homes and we’ve had time to realize how lucky we are to have them.

While we’re still not able to invite you back into our HOME living room, we want to invite you to join us from yours, wherever that may be, for an evening of music and conversation that will support asylum seekers in the UK.

A virtual Home gig enables us to produce intimate concerts with artists far away. Marouf will join us from Helsinki.

Marouf studied Persian Classical music at the Tehran Sureh University in 2000 and Turkish Folk Music in Isparta, Turkey. After seeking asylum and settling in Finland, Majidi attained a BA in Finnish Folk Music from the Sibelius Academy Helsinki in 2010 and went on to study Turkish Folk Music at Codarts Rotterdam University of the Arts in 2011, returning to Helsinki to attain a Masters in Global Music from the Sibelius Academy in 2015. Marouf works with musicians and dancers from different backgrounds across Europe, Middle East and Africa, collaborating with Nordic folk, traditional, jazz, Flamenco, West African and Latin. His recent project Ma Rouf has roots in Middle Eastern Tradition but is inspired by the Scandinavian Jazz influence of his new homeland.

Especially for Home, Marouf will tell the journey of his own migration to Europe through song and in conversation with Josephine Burton.

Our gigs support monthly Drop-In Centers run by New London and New North London Synagogues. These have been closed during lockdown but the Centers have continued to support asylum seekers by distributing Tesco e-vouchers to the value of £25 to nearly 600 clients and this event will support that effort.

If you can’t afford to pay the ticket price and still want to attend please be in touch.

This event will take place on Zoom and a link will be sent to you before the event once you have booked.