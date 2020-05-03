Donate
COVID-19
Syrian refugees

Hope in Solidarity: COVID-19 and the Syrian Refugee Crisis

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for a webinar with Fr Nawras Sammour SJ, Regional Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service Middle East and North Africa (JRS MENA). He will speak on the humanitarian impact of COVID-19 on those affected by the Syrian conflict and on what gives him hope amidst this crisis.

The challenges posed by COVID-19 in the Global South are daunting. War, poverty, and violence continue to displace millions of people who live in crowded refugee camps with limited services. Syria and its neighboring countries are highly vulnerable to this disease at this time where over 12 million people have been displaced.

Grounding oneself in hope is critical during this period. Fr. Nawras will give updates on how COVID-19 has impacted their work and will also share how hope sustains him and others as JRS MENA works tirelessly to support and accompany forcibly displaced people in the region.

About Fr Nawras:

Fr Nawras joined the Society of Jesus in 1994 and subsequently studied philosophy and theology in Paris, sociology in Beirut, and ethical theology at the University of St Paul in Ottawa.

In 2010, Fr Nawras began working with JRS in the Middle East and was appointed national director of JRS in Syria. As regional director for JRS MENA, he is responsible for JRS programs serving refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

