How 3,000 Years of Jewish Civilization in the Arab World Vanished Overnight

Date and time: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Until the mass exodus of Christians and Yazidis, the post-1948 displacement of more than 850,000 Jewish refugees was the largest population movement of non-Muslims from the Arab Middle East and North Africa.

Lyn Julius will share insights from her book, UPROOTED: How 3000 Years of Jewish Civilization in the Arab World Vanished Overnight, and will debunk certain common myths. Why did the exodus happen, why are the Jewish refugees the key to peace? What lessons can we learn from the mass exodus of minorities?

Lyn Julius is the British-born daughter of Iraqi-Jewish refugees. She graduated in international relations from the University of Sussex. As journalist and blogger, her work has appeared in the Guardian, Jewish News, Haaretz, Standpoint and Huffington Post, among other media. Lyn is also the founder of Harif, the UK Association of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.

In partnership with: Harif, the UK Association of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.