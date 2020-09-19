How Digital Art Encourages Connectivity Across Borders Niblock & Tarabzouni

Date and time: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:30 to 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

This talk will explore how digital tools allow us to collaborate and create.

After the lockdown experience, many people have realized the importance of working collaboratively online.

We can now reach out to people internationally, without the limitations of travel. Ellie Niblock and Alaa Tarabzouni will discuss their experience of working together to create a body of work in a short time period without meeting each other physically.

Agora Digital Art hopes that this experience will inspire our community to seek alternative ways of working in the future.

About the artists

Ellie Niblock (Northern Ireland, 1993) is an artist living and working in London and has just finished an MA in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins, where she has been shortlisted for The Cass Art Prize. Ellie completed a BA Hons in Textile Art, Design and Fashion in 2015, receiving a First Class Honours. She has participated in both solo and group exhibitions nationally and internationally, including working with venues such as The Mark Rothko Centre, Tate Modern and The V&A. She was the first artist from Northern Ireland to be awarded an art residency to India in 2016, by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and British Council. She recently sold work to The Arts Council of Northern Ireland for their permanent collection.

Ellie’s practice explores the relationship between the physical and the digital worlds and how they co-exist. It seeks to discover how tactility and digital technology can alter our perception of experiences through sculpture, 3D scanning, animation and sound.

Nellie Niblock web | Nellie Niblock Instagram

Alaa Tarabzouni (Saudi Arabia)

Alaa Tarabzouni is a graduate of the NAAB accredited Master’s in Architecture (M.Arch) degree at Pratt Institute, after having completed the RIBA accredited B.A. of Architecture at The University of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Alaa Tarabzouni has had a very diverse education and work experience both in scope and location. In her professional work, she has steered towards cultural affairs, especially pertaining to visual art and architecture.

Alaa Tarabzouni web | Alaa Tarabzouni Instagram

Their collaboration can be seen as from 1 Sept on MakingMarks