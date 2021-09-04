How Jewish Art and Architecture Have Transformed the World

Thu, Sep 9, 2021 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Explore the exciting connections between art and architecture, ancient and modern, spiritual and utilitarian, and learn how transforming the environment through art and architecture creates change for societies and individuals. Artist and film documentarian Simonida Perica Uth; artist and director emeritus of The Kreeger Museum Judith A. Greenberg; and Georgetown University’s Ori Z. Soltes, author of Tradition and Transformation: Three Millennia of Jewish Art and Architecture will be in conversation with Moment Gallery founders, Robin Strongin and Nadine Epstein. This event is the first of a series of The Moment Gallery Art Conversations.