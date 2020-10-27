Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

How the Art of a Genocide Survivor Changed the Face of Jerusalem
Mideast Streets
Armenian Genocide
Jerusalem
art

How the Art of a Genocide Survivor Changed the Face of Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2020

Date and time: Wed, Oct 28, 2020 7:30- 8:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

An illustrated lecture with Sato Moughalian, presented by the Schusterman Center at Brandeis and the NAASR.

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University present an illustrated lecture with Sato Moughalian, author of “Feast of Ashes – The Life and Art of David Ohannessian.” All participants will receive a code for 20% off the book during the event. Joining for Q&A: Marc Mamigonian, Director of Academic Affairs, NAASR.

Ms. Moughalian will detail the lineage of her grandfather David Ohannessian’s ceramic tradition, reconstructing her grandfather’s history and legacy in Armenian pottery. She will speak about the process of coming to terms with her family’s past, the ways in which that served as an impetus to excavate and reconstruct her grandfather’s history through archival research, and the importance of preserving the stories of peoples displaced through migration. Since 2007, Ms. Moughalian has traveled to Turkey, England, Israel, Palestine, and France to uncover her grandfather’s traces and has published articles and given talks on the genesis of Jerusalem’s Armenian ceramic art.

Free and open to all; registration required. Learn more and register here.

