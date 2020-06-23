How the Private Sector Views Iran’s Economy

Date and time: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Speakers:

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder and publisher, Bourse & Bazaar

Aseyeh Hatami, CEO, IranTalent

Sharif Nezam Mafi, chairman, Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce

Pedram Soltani, chairman, PERSOL Corporation; vice president, Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Moderator: Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House

Iran has been grappling with severe economic challenges since the reimposition of US economic sanctions following the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In recent months, the country has also been dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East which has amounted to a dramatic public health crisis and an economic downfall exacerbated by the pandemic, the collapse of oil prices and continuing US sanctions.

In this webinar, speakers will discuss the changing role of the private sector in Iran’s political economy. How do businesses see the future of Iran’s trade relationships? How are private sector leaders looking at the US elections and what expectations they have for sanctions relief? What is the role of the private sector in generating employment and how has this been affected by return of sanctions and the more recent COVID-19 crisis?

All webinars will be held on the record and will be livestreamed on the MENA Programme Facebook page.

All attendees will have the chance to submit questions via the Q&A option in the Zoom webinar and these can be submitted anonymously. Please do not submit questions in advance of the event or via the chat function during the event. Speakers will endeavor to answer as many questions as possible in the time allocated for Q&A.

Event contact: Reni Zhelyazkova, coordinator, MENA Programme.