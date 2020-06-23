Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Iran
private sector
US sanctions on Iran
JCPOA
COVID-19

How the Private Sector Views Iran’s Economy

The Media Line Staff
06/23/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Speakers:

  • Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder and publisher, Bourse & Bazaar
  • Aseyeh Hatami, CEO, IranTalent
  • Sharif Nezam Mafi, chairman, Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce
  • Pedram Soltani, chairman, PERSOL Corporation; vice president, Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Moderator: Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House

Iran has been grappling with severe economic challenges since the reimposition of US economic sanctions following the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In recent months, the country has also been dealing with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East which has amounted to a dramatic public health crisis and an economic downfall exacerbated by the pandemic, the collapse of oil prices and continuing US sanctions.

In this webinar, speakers will discuss the changing role of the private sector in Iran’s political economy. How do businesses see the future of Iran’s trade relationships? How are private sector leaders looking at the US elections and what expectations they have for sanctions relief? What is the role of the private sector in generating employment and how has this been affected by return of sanctions and the more recent COVID-19 crisis?

All webinars will be held on the record and will be livestreamed on the MENA Programme Facebook page.

All attendees will have the chance to submit questions via the Q&A option in the Zoom webinar and these can be submitted anonymously. Please do not submit questions in advance of the event or via the chat function during the event. Speakers will endeavor to answer as many questions as possible in the time allocated for Q&A.

Event contact: Reni Zhelyazkova, coordinator, MENA Programme.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.