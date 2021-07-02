How to accept online payments in the UAE

Tue, Jul 6, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

In this workshop, we will tell you exactly how you can start accepting online payments from your customers without spending a fortune.

About this event

Are you a startup or a small business in the UAE, and do you want to accept online payments? If yes, join us in this in-person & online workshop where we will tell you exactly how can you enable your customers to pay digitally within a few days without spending huge upfront costs.

Agenda:

Introduction to online payments in the UAE What is a Payment gateway? How does a transaction work through payment gateway: Explained Payment gateways suitable for startups and SMEs in the UAE? What if I don’t have a company bank account? Can I still use my personal account to accept online payments? : Answered Building your website or online payment collection page in a quick & affordable way Discussing about The Co’s Incubation & Accelerator programs for technology & retail startups

NOTE: This event will be hosted in-person & online. Only attendees who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the event. Proof of vaccination will be checked on the Al Hosn app or the e-copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card. If you’re not vaccinated, you can attend online via Google Meet.

Link to connect (only for online attendees): https://meet.google.com/xpc-yrty-aax (Please book your ticket to confirm your spot)