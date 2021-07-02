Protecting Truth During Tension

How to accept online payments in the UAE
Mideast Streets
payments
United Arab Emirates

How to accept online payments in the UAE

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2021

Tue, Jul 6, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

In this workshop, we will tell you exactly how you can start accepting online payments from your customers without spending a fortune.

About this event

Are you a startup or a small business in the UAE, and do you want to accept online payments? If yes, join us in this in-person & online workshop where we will tell you exactly how can you enable your customers to pay digitally within a few days without spending huge upfront costs.

Agenda:

  1. Introduction to online payments in the UAE
  2. What is a Payment gateway?
  3. How does a transaction work through payment gateway: Explained
  4. Payment gateways suitable for startups and SMEs in the UAE?
  5. What if I don’t have a company bank account? Can I still use my personal account to accept online payments? : Answered
  6. Building your website or online payment collection page in a quick & affordable way
  7. Discussing about The Co’s Incubation & Accelerator programs for technology & retail startups

NOTE: This event will be hosted in-person & online. Only attendees who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the event. Proof of vaccination will be checked on the Al Hosn app or the e-copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card. If you’re not vaccinated, you can attend online via Google Meet.

Link to connect (only for online attendees): https://meet.google.com/xpc-yrty-aax (Please book your ticket to confirm your spot)

