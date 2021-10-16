How to Make Hijrah to Turkey Webinar
Sun, 17 Oct 2021 19:30 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Tickets (£11.36) here.
Want to make Hijrah? Looking at Turkey as your new home? Find out the A-Z of moving to Turkey; the good, bad & the ugly!
About this event
Due to HIGH demand, I am repeating the workshop!
Join this exclusive Webinar. Learn the A-Z of moving to Turkey with *Dr Yusuf Abdul-Jobbar.* [7.30pm London, 2.30pm New York, 9.30pm Makkah]
What’s covered?
- Learn about the residency process
- Cost effective ways to rent apartments/villas/farmhouses
- Understand the cost of living
- Schooling/Islamic studies/Arabic
- Procedures for buying land and properties
- How to setup a company and do business
- Teaching English to supplement your income
- Contacts for renting or buying a car
- Quick tips on learning Turkish
- Sunnah sports (horse riding, archery & swimming)
- And much much more
Early bird tickets: £9.99 (Limited seats)
Normal price: £19.99
Register now and receive 2 FREE gifts (Ebook on Goal Setting & access to a unique Gaziantep city tour video).
Watch this video, learn more about moving to Turkey.