How Will the Biden Administration Approach Israeli-Palestinian Peacemaking?
Mon, November 16, 2020, 5 to 6:15 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)
Register on Zoom here.
Join us for a special briefing call on November 16th at 10am EST/3pm GMT/4pm CET/5pm JLM in cooperation with our partners at Mitvim, the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies. Together, we will discuss all of this, as well as what ALLMEP will be doing to ensure bipartisan support for our members and their work, which must form the foundations of any meaningful strategy to end this conflict. Advance registration is required. Speakers will include:
- Huda Abuarquob, Regional Director at the Alliance for Middle East Peace, & Co-founder of the Center for Transformative Education
- Dr. Nimrod Goren, Founder and Head of Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies and a Teaching Fellow in Middle Eastern Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
- Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, Director, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Program at United States Institute of Peace
- John Lyndon, Executive Director at the Alliance for Middle East Peace, and Visiting Fellow at Kings College London
- Kevin Rachlin, US Director at the Alliance for Middle East Peace
- Nadav Tamir, Mitvim Board Member and Director of International and Governmental Relations at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation