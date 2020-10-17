Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

How Will the Climate Crisis Transform the Middle East?
Mideast Streets
climate change
Middle East

How Will the Climate Crisis Transform the Middle East?

The Media Line Staff
10/17/2020

Date and time: October 28, 2020, 8:25 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

A shift to renewable energy will re-shape global geopolitics – but how?

Covid-19 accelerated the transition to renewable energy as well as reducing the demand for, and price of, oil. Join James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise, with Dan Rabinowitz, author of The Power of Deserts, and other special guests to explore what such a shift in the market for global energy means for the geopolitics of the Persian Gulf, and indeed the world?

Editor: James Harding, Editor and Co-founder , Tortoise.

Buy the book here.

Our invited experts include:

  • Dan Rabinowitz is Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Tel Aviv University.
  • Tim Kruger is CEO of Origen Power, which is developing a process that uses natural gas to generate electricity in a way that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Tim is also a James Martin Fellow at the University of Oxford, is a co-author of The Oxford Principles a draft code of conduct for geoengineering research. It calls for geoengineering to be regulated as a public good, for public participation in decision-making and for disclosure of research and open publication of results.

