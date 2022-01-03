H&P Open Kitchens | Gashin’s Kulecha Biscuits & Anjeer Milkshake (V)

Wed, 5 Jan 2022 19:00 - 20:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join our online cookalongs to learn delicious new recipes from Heart & Parcel teachers and meet new people from the comfort of your home!

About this event

With the resounding success of last year’s SOLD OUT online cookalongs, we are launching another fantastic collection of online cooking sessions for everyone to enjoy!

Expect incredible comforting home-cooked dishes from Libya, Peru, Egypt, Bangladesh and Syria, with enthusiastic, knowledgeable and skilled teachers guiding you through each step!

This year we are working with six learners who wished to challenge themselves with their English language and presentation skills, by leading participants through a home-cooked dish that they love and are proud of.

TODAY’S COOKALONG:

Kulecha served with Anjeer Milkshake

Traditional Kurdish date & walnut cookies served with a cooling dried fig milkshake

By Gashin Abdullah

A bit about Gashin

My name is Gashin Abdullah ,I was born in Sulimani, Iraqi Kurdistan. I have finished high school in Kurdistan .

I have 2 children both boys and I have been in the UK for 15 years. I lived in Bury for 6 years before that I used to live in Old Trafford, Manchester .

I like cooking and baking very much and making cultural food so I would like to explore different foods from different countries.

I studied at Bury Adult Learning Centre for 3 years.

Traditionally made for big events, you’ll soon find any excuse to celebrate once you have your first bite of the kulecha! An irresistible sweet treat teamed with the creamy fig milkshake is the ideal way to feed that sweet tooth.

Join us to learn something new, hear more about Gashin and her life, and about Heart & Parcel and meet new people!

Ingredients (for reference only, detailed list will be sent out after booking)

Plain Flour

Sunflower oil

Milk

Dates

Walnuts

Sugar

Yeast

Unsalted butter

Baking powder

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Egg

Sesame seeds

Desiccated coconut

Salt

Dried figs

Honey

Pistachios

Vanilla essence

Whipped cream

This dish is easy to make. This dish contains nuts, dairy & eggs.

What to expect

Heart & Parcel’s cookalong involves each of our learners cooking a dish close to their hearts from start to finish, and telling stories about their recipe and life along the way. As a participant, you will cook with the Heart & Parcel learner, exploring new flavours, cooking techniques, ingredients, share your own stories and no doubt have an evening of fun, sharing and learning. A great gift for a friend or loved one who enjoys cooking and discovering new dishes.

Your cookalong ticket gets you:

1.5 hour cooking class with our experienced and knowledgeable teachers who will guide you through their home cooked meals.

You will be cooking along with up to 9 other participants – this is an intimate and personal class – you will receive comments, feedback and tips of your cooking should you need.

Detailed ingredient and equipment list.

Donating to our project – the money from your ticket goes back into our project, providing free English language lessons and resources for people learning English in different communities around Manchester and (currently online!) the UK.

How to take part in our cookalong

Book your place (due to the nature of our project, tickets are nonrefundable, please make sure you can attend before you purchase) ***PLEASE BE AWARE*** to keep inclusive, all our Open Kitchen events will be livestreamed to youtube. By confirming your place on the cookalong, you consent to being filmed on the day. If you have any further questions about this, please feel free to contact info@heartandparcel.org Receive an email closer to the date with a detailed list containing all the ingredients, quantities, equipment and any preparation you will need for your cookalong. Go out and buy the ingredients and check your equipment for the cookalong. Click on the zoom link that will have been sent to you via email and join our teacher, your fellow cookalong participants and the Heart & Parcel team for an evening of cooking and sharing!

If any problems, questions or queries at all give us an email: info@heartandparcel.org

We are a friendly team of learners, volunteers and staff and will be happy to answer any questions (no matter how big or small!) you have.

We look forward to seeing you at our next cookalong!

The Heart & Parcel team