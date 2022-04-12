The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Human Impact & Iran’s Water and Environmental Security
Mideast Streets
Earth Day
environment
Iran

Human Impact & Iran’s Water and Environmental Security

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2022

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

To help mark Earth Day, Persia is pleased to offer an educational webinar on challenges impacting Iran’s water and environment.

Featuring a leading expert in this field. the webinar will present uniques insights into the nuances of how human and natural processes are largely intertwined, and the manner in which they form new hybrids of natural-human systems.

Our webinar will begin with a brief conceptual overview of what natural-human systems, in particular human-water systems, are and how they are formed. We will then learn about a practical definition of water security and focus on human roles in the advent of one of Iran’s flagship water security crises, Lake Urmia. Insights obtained locally at Lake Urmia are then upscaled to provide a holistic and country-wide understanding of the states of the surface and groundwater resources, along with their interactions with human decisions and management practices as well as other elements of the environment.

Our distinguished presenter will also outline future challenges and opportunities for Iran’s water security, particularly under climate change conditions, increasing population, and declining land and water resources.

About Dr. Nazemi

Ali Nazemi is an Associate Professor in the Department of Building, Civil and Environmental Engineering at Concordia University, Montreal, Canada. Dr. Nazemi’s research looks at characterizing current and projecting future interactions between climate, land, water, and human systems at local, regional and global scales. He was one of the recipients of the prestigious Dorthey Hodgkin’s Postgraduate Award from the UK government from 2005 to 2009 and currently serves as the co-chair of hydroclimatology panel of the World Climate Research Programme’s Global Energy and Water Exchanges core project. Apart from observing, capturing, and reflecting on the water cycle and the environment includes it, Dr. Nazemi is interested in good books, good arts, and good music.

