Human Rights in the Arab World with Catherine Baylin Duryea

Description: Arab human rights activists have been active both domestically and internationally since the late 1970s. Join Law Professor Catherine Baylin Duryea to explore the diverse ways these activists have mobilized international law and how human rights relate to other political movements in the region, such as Arab nationalism, socialism, and Islamism.

Catherine’s Bio: Catherine Baylin Duryea is an assistant professor of law at St. John’s University in New York. She earned her J.D. from Stanford, where she is also completing her Ph.D. in history. Catherine holds an M.A. in Middle East studies from the American University in Cairo and a B.A. with honors in political science from Stanford.

Catherine is a legal historian with expertise in human rights, comparative constitutional development, and administrative law. She has lived in Egypt, Morocco, Palestine, Kuwait, and South Africa and traveled throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. After graduating from law school, Catherine clerked for the Honorable Edwin Cameron of the Constitutional Court of South Africa. She has won numerous research awards and fellowships, including a legal history fellowship at the University of Virginia School of Law and a Fulbright-Hays award for research in Morocco and Kuwait. Catherine has published two book chapters on Arab human rights movements and contributed to textbooks on Afghan law. For several years, she has provided pro bono assistance to Syrian and Afghan refugees.

