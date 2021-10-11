Humans of the Holocaust: David Fisher’s The Round Number

Starts on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 2:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($21) here.

Israeli filmmaker explores how “6 million” became an iconic figure in Holocaust remembrance.

Note: This is a 60-minute class running on Tuesday, 10/12/2021 @ 2pm-3pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

In The Round Number, Israeli documentary filmmaker David Fisher asks deeply unsettling questions about 6 million, the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust, which became an iconic numerical figure. As a second-generation Holocaust survivor, Fisher’s first-person historical investigation takes him on a 12-year journey, far beyond statistics, to explore why and how this number was written into the canon, and what its meaning can teach us about the Holocaust.

Join him in conversation with AJU’s Prof. Michael Berenbaum to discuss the making of the film and watch selected clips.

To watch the trailer, please click here.