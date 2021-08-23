Protecting Truth During Tension

Hume Export Forum – The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Webinar
Hume Export Forum – The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Webinar

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2021

Wed, 25 Aug 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Register here.

Explore and understand your export opportunities in the Middle East & North Africa region.

About this event

In conjunction with Global Victoria, Hume Council is hosting an information session for businesses considering exporting or expanding their markets in the MENA region.

Topics to be covered:

  • Introduction to Global Victoria and information about the Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office in Dubai
  • How Global Victoria supports Victorian exporters, upcoming programs and activities
  • Opportunities for exporters in the MENA region across key industries of focus
  • Government resources and activities to assist exporters e.g. EMDG
  • International Logistics, Customs, Payments and current issues
  • International Agreements
  • Intellectual Property: protecting your product from being copied and protecting yourself from legal action
  • Melbourne’s North Food Group and how they assist exporters

Presenters:

  • Madelaine Sexton – Regional Specialist for the Middle East, Africa and Oceania – Global Victoria
  • Kassem Younes – General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey – Victorian Government Trade & Investment Office Dubai
  • Jason Chew – Regional Manager (VIC/TAS) Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) – Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade)
  • Mark Coleman – Director – ICAL International Customs and Logistics
  • Sarah Cox – Associate, Patent and Trademarks Attorney – Griffith Hack
  • Margaret McLelland – General Manager – Membership, Events and International Trade – Melbourne’s North Food Group

There will also be case studies from local manufacturers who are already exporting.

This is a FREE event provided by Hume City Council.

For more information on this event contact Husne Kaya on

0427 289 605.

We will be running other area-specific Export Forums in the coming months.

Please note – a link to the webinar session will be sent to you one day prior to the event.

