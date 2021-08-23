Hume Export Forum – The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Webinar

Wed, 25 Aug 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Explore and understand your export opportunities in the Middle East & North Africa region.

In conjunction with Global Victoria, Hume Council is hosting an information session for businesses considering exporting or expanding their markets in the MENA region.

Topics to be covered:

Introduction to Global Victoria and information about the Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office in Dubai

How Global Victoria supports Victorian exporters, upcoming programs and activities

Opportunities for exporters in the MENA region across key industries of focus

Government resources and activities to assist exporters e.g. EMDG

International Logistics, Customs, Payments and current issues

International Agreements

Intellectual Property: protecting your product from being copied and protecting yourself from legal action

Melbourne’s North Food Group and how they assist exporters

Presenters:

Madelaine Sexton – Regional Specialist for the Middle East, Africa and Oceania – Global Victoria

– Regional Specialist for the Middle East, Africa and Oceania – Global Victoria Kassem Younes – General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey – Victorian Government Trade & Investment Office Dubai

– General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey – Victorian Government Trade & Investment Office Dubai Jason Chew – Regional Manager (VIC/TAS) Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) – Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade)

– Regional Manager (VIC/TAS) Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) – Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) Mark Coleman – Director – ICAL International Customs and Logistics

– Director – ICAL International Customs and Logistics Sarah Cox – Associate, Patent and Trademarks Attorney – Griffith Hack

– Associate, Patent and Trademarks Attorney – Griffith Hack Margaret McLelland – General Manager – Membership, Events and International Trade – Melbourne’s North Food Group

There will also be case studies from local manufacturers who are already exporting.

This is a FREE event provided by Hume City Council.

