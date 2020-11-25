Hummus 101
Fri, Dec 4, 2020 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Japan Standard Time (UTC+9)
Tickets ($30.00 +$3.46 fee) here.
Learn how to make smooth creamy hummus along with a few delicious toppings.
This 1-hour workshop will teach you everything you need to know about making authentic hummus. During the session, I will cover how to prepare your chickpeas in order to get a smooth and creamy hummus.
Hummus is a simple thing to make if prepared using the proper techniques. This workshop will teach you how to make authentic hummus- just like the one you would get at a hummus and falafel shop in the Middle East.
In the session I will cover:
- Ingredients
- Tools
- A bit about hummus, both the legume and the dish
- How to prepare and prime your chickpeas for optimum results
- How to combine ingredients and puree the hummus into a smooth and creamy paste (not a single lump)
- A few toppings to add a bit of character to your hummus