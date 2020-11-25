You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hummus 101
Mideast Streets
Hummus
food
cooking

Hummus 101

The Media Line Staff
11/25/2020

Fri, Dec 4, 2020 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Japan Standard Time (UTC+9)

Tickets ($30.00 +$3.46 fee) here.

Learn how to make smooth creamy hummus along with a few delicious toppings.

This 1-hour workshop will teach you everything you need to know about making authentic hummus. During the session, I will cover how to prepare your chickpeas in order to get a smooth and creamy hummus.

Hummus is a simple thing to make if prepared using the proper techniques. This workshop will teach you how to make authentic hummus- just like the one you would get at a hummus and falafel shop in the Middle East.

In the session I will cover:

  • Ingredients
  • Tools
  • A bit about hummus, both the legume and the dish
  • How to prepare and prime your chickpeas for optimum results
  • How to combine ingredients and puree the hummus into a smooth and creamy paste (not a single lump)
  • A few toppings to add a bit of character to your hummus

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.