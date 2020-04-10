High-quality expert seminar for engineering and MEP consultants, investors and planners in the UAE.

‘HVACR Leadership Workshops’ by Eurovent Middle East – Data Center Cooling Webinar

Part 1: 14 April 2020 /10:30-12:00h/ (GST)

Part 2: 16 April 2020 /10:30-12:00h/ (GST)

In this ‘HVACR Leadership Workshop’ by Eurovent Middle East, leading industry experts will elaborate on key technologies and strategies related to data center cooling. With businesses becoming more and more reliant on data centers, it has become increasingly important to ensure that energy-efficient strategies are used to maintain the critical temperatures and to minimize any potential risks of downtime in such facilities. The seminars aim to deliver an understanding of the principles behind the technologies that can be utilized to achieve efficient, reliable data center cooling.

Webinar topics further include:

Evolution of data center cooling

High-efficiency technologies for data center air conditioning

Data center cooling: Efficient and reliable with inverters

Important evaporative cooling opportunities in data center cooling

Reducing costs in data centers with active front end drives

IT cooling: Testing and performance standards

The individual topics will be followed by a short feedback session, where participants are invited to discuss any issues related to data center cooling. Register now and become part of the ‘HVACR Leadership Workshop: Data Center Cooling’. Join us online on 14 April 2020 and 16 April 2020 from 10:30h for an informative exchange with peers and industry leaders.

About ‘HVACR Leadership Workshops’

‘HVACR Leadership Workshops’ is a seminar series by Eurovent Middle East, tailor-made for engineering and MEP consultants, investors and planners in the UAE, with the core aim of informing them about standards and industry recommendations in the field of ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. The non-commercial, free-of-charge seminars are spread across multiple workshops.

Register free-of-charge now. Important note: Participation is limited to 100 persons on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the Eurovent Middle East Team via office@eurovent.me.

Eurovent Middle East and the workshop partners look forward to welcoming you.

Agenda (TENTATIVE)

Part 1: 14 April 2020

10:30-11:00h Evolution of Data Center Cooling

Mr Jamshad Padanchery – Sales Engineer, Middle East, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

11:00-11:30h High-efficiency technologies for data center air conditioning

Mr Enrico Boscaro – Group Marketing Manager – HVAC Industrial, CAREL Industries S.p.A (Italy)

11:30-12:00h Data Center Cooling: Efficient and reliable with inverters

Mr Jesper Therbo – Global Head of HVACR, Danfoss Drives (Denmark)

Part 2: 16 April 2020

10:30-11:00h Important Evaporative Cooling opportunities in Data Center Cooling

Mr Tom Bosmans – Application Manager, Europe, Baltimore Aircoil International N.V. (Belgium)

11:00-11:30h Reducing costs in Data Centers with active front end drives

Mr Frank Grundholm – Vice President, Global HVACR Sales – Drives, ABB (Denmark)

11:30-12:00h IT Cooling: Testing and Performance Standards

Mr Julio Conde Blanco – Project Manager, Energy Department, CEIS (Spain)