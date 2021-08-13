Protecting Truth During Tension

Hydrogen Valley Summer School – Learn to Design a Hydrogen Valley
Mideast Streets

Hydrogen Valley Summer School – Learn to Design a Hydrogen Valley

The Media Line Staff
08/13/2021

Tue, Aug 17, 2021 9:45 AM - Thu, Aug 19, 2021 3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

During the NL IL Hydrogen summer school we will learn how to design a hydrogen valley through presentations, case studies and discussions.

About this event

17 August 2021 Day 1 – Introduction in Hydrogen 9:45-15:00 Israeli time/8:45-14:00 Netherlands (CET) time

9:45 Log-in, welcome and settling down

10:00-10:30 Introduction by organizer, Dr. Racheli Kreisberg & Jochem Durenkamp

10:30-11:00 Why hydrogen?

  • The energy transition as context for hydrogen, origin and history
  • Role of hydrogen in energy transition, system integration
  • Hydrogen characteristics and comparison to natural gas Frank Wouters

11:30-12:15 Production, transport, storage of hydrogen, the economics, Leon Stille

  • Production methods, the colours of hydrogen
  • Transport and storage options, carriers: hydrogen versus electricity
  • Hydrogen in natural gas grids, pure or blending?
  • Hydrogen economics – basic terms (capital and operating costs, economy of scale, hydrogen stocks)

12:15-12:30 Break

12:30-13:15 End use of hydrogen, mobility, industry, built environment, Leon Stille

  • The versatility of hydrogen in end-use, sector coupling
  • Outlook for end-use applications: industry, mobility and the built environment

13:15-13.45 Lunch Break

13:45-14:45 Hydrogen Valleys in the World, Roland Berger (t.b.c.)

  • The concept explained
  • Best practices from all over the world: From Norway to Australia
  • 30 valleys in 18 countries

14:45-15:00 Closing discussion, Leon Stille

18 August 2021 Day 2 – Case Study on Hydrogen Valleys

9:45-10:00 Log-in, welcome and settling down EDI

10:00-10:45 Introduction to Hydrogen case background, Patrick Cnubben, HEAVENN

  • Designing and implementing a National Hydrogen Valley – an innovative ecosystem
  • Developing a green hydrogen value chain within the valley

10:45-11:15 Introduction to Hydrogen case, EDI

11:15-13:00 Hydrogen Case work in breakout session, including short break during case work

  • Work on case
  • Feedback from experts during session

13:00-13:45 Lunch Break

13:45-14:45 Plenary discussion on case work, Patrick Cnubben, HEAVENN and Spanish Hydrogen Valley

  • Feedback on case work
  • Discussion the findings
  • Conclusion and wrap-up

14:45-15:00 Sneak preview day 3, round-up, closing discussion

19 August 2021 Day 3 – Hydrogen opportunities in Israel and the role of Hydrogen Valleys

9:45-10:00 Log-in, welcome and settling down, EDI

10:00:11:00 World Hydrogen Outlook, International Energy Agency (IEA)

  • What is happening in the world?
  • Who will be the key players and why?

11:00-11:15 Break

11:15-12:00 The playing field: Hydrogen projects in the region, Irena or Frank Wouters

  • Hydrogen in the MENA region
  • Lighthouse projects explained: NEOM, Helios

12:00-12:45 Israel & Hydrogen and the potential of creating Hydrogen Valleys in Israel, Gideon Friedman

  • Status Quo and hydrogen opportunities in Israel
  • Potential spots for Hydrogen Valleys

12:45-13:45 Break

13:45-14:45 Plenary discussion – Hydrogen Valleys in Israel? Moderated by Leon Stille

  • Plenary discussion about today’s topics between experts and participants

14.45-15.00 Round-up, closing discussion

15.00 End of Summer school

