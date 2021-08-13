Hydrogen Valley Summer School – Learn to Design a Hydrogen Valley
Tue, Aug 17, 2021 9:45 AM - Thu, Aug 19, 2021 3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
During the NL IL Hydrogen summer school we will learn how to design a hydrogen valley through presentations, case studies and discussions.
About this event
17 August 2021 Day 1 – Introduction in Hydrogen 9:45-15:00 Israeli time/8:45-14:00 Netherlands (CET) time
9:45 Log-in, welcome and settling down
10:00-10:30 Introduction by organizer, Dr. Racheli Kreisberg & Jochem Durenkamp
10:30-11:00 Why hydrogen?
- The energy transition as context for hydrogen, origin and history
- Role of hydrogen in energy transition, system integration
- Hydrogen characteristics and comparison to natural gas Frank Wouters
11:30-12:15 Production, transport, storage of hydrogen, the economics, Leon Stille
- Production methods, the colours of hydrogen
- Transport and storage options, carriers: hydrogen versus electricity
- Hydrogen in natural gas grids, pure or blending?
- Hydrogen economics – basic terms (capital and operating costs, economy of scale, hydrogen stocks)
12:15-12:30 Break
12:30-13:15 End use of hydrogen, mobility, industry, built environment, Leon Stille
- The versatility of hydrogen in end-use, sector coupling
- Outlook for end-use applications: industry, mobility and the built environment
13:15-13.45 Lunch Break
13:45-14:45 Hydrogen Valleys in the World, Roland Berger (t.b.c.)
- The concept explained
- Best practices from all over the world: From Norway to Australia
- 30 valleys in 18 countries
14:45-15:00 Closing discussion, Leon Stille
18 August 2021 Day 2 – Case Study on Hydrogen Valleys
9:45-10:00 Log-in, welcome and settling down EDI
10:00-10:45 Introduction to Hydrogen case background, Patrick Cnubben, HEAVENN
- Designing and implementing a National Hydrogen Valley – an innovative ecosystem
- Developing a green hydrogen value chain within the valley
10:45-11:15 Introduction to Hydrogen case, EDI
- Explaining the case
- Group division in breakout sessions – logistics
- Background material: https://www.h2v.eu/media/7/download
11:15-13:00 Hydrogen Case work in breakout session, including short break during case work
- Work on case
- Feedback from experts during session
13:00-13:45 Lunch Break
13:45-14:45 Plenary discussion on case work, Patrick Cnubben, HEAVENN and Spanish Hydrogen Valley
- Feedback on case work
- Discussion the findings
- Conclusion and wrap-up
14:45-15:00 Sneak preview day 3, round-up, closing discussion
19 August 2021 Day 3 – Hydrogen opportunities in Israel and the role of Hydrogen Valleys
9:45-10:00 Log-in, welcome and settling down, EDI
10:00:11:00 World Hydrogen Outlook, International Energy Agency (IEA)
- What is happening in the world?
- Who will be the key players and why?
11:00-11:15 Break
11:15-12:00 The playing field: Hydrogen projects in the region, Irena or Frank Wouters
- Hydrogen in the MENA region
- Lighthouse projects explained: NEOM, Helios
12:00-12:45 Israel & Hydrogen and the potential of creating Hydrogen Valleys in Israel, Gideon Friedman
- Status Quo and hydrogen opportunities in Israel
- Potential spots for Hydrogen Valleys
12:45-13:45 Break
13:45-14:45 Plenary discussion – Hydrogen Valleys in Israel? Moderated by Leon Stille
- Plenary discussion about today’s topics between experts and participants
14.45-15.00 Round-up, closing discussion
15.00 End of Summer school