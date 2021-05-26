Identity Politics in Israel and the USA

Thu, May 27, 2021 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Former Israeli politician Yael Tamir will discuss the influence of identity politics on the state of democracy in both Israel and the U.S.

About the Speaker

Yael (Yuli) Tamir is the President of Beit-Berl College and an adjunct professor at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University. She was a deputy speaker of the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset) and served as Israel’s Minister of Immigration (1999-2001) and Minister of Education (2006-2009) representing the Labor party.

Tamir received her BA and MA from the Hebrew University and her Ph.D. in political philosophy from Oxford University where she worked under the supervision of Sir Isaiah Berlin. She was a professor at Tel Aviv University and a visiting professor and a scholar-in-residence at Princeton, Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, New York University, the Central European University in Budapest and the European University in Florence.

Tamir is the author of Why Nationalism (2019) and Liberal-Nationalism (1999), as well as numerous articles in the fields of moral and political philosophy, philosophy of education, feminism and human rights. She was a founding member of the Israeli peace movement “Peace Now” and has served as the chairperson of the Israeli Association of Civil Rights.

About the Lecture Series

Democracy, especially liberal democracy, is facing serious challenges in the world today as populism, xenophobic nationalism, and illiberalism have gained strength around the world. Core principles and practices of liberal democracies such as a free press, an independent judiciary, and the rights of minorities have come under sustained attack, and “illiberal democracies” have emerged in many places.

Like every country in the world, Israel is not immune from this global trend. And yet, democracy in Israel has its own distinctive history and trajectory as Israel aspires to be both Jewish and democratic—to be at once a Jewish state and a state that affords full rights to all its citizens. This lecture series, featuring some prominent Israeli scholars and public intellectuals, is devoted to exploring “The State of Democracy in Israel: Past, Present, and Future.”

The series is co-sponsored by the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Chair in Jewish History at UCLA.

DISCLAIMER: The views or opinions of our guest speakers and the content of their presentations do not necessarily reflect the views of the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Hosting speakers does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker’s views or opinions.