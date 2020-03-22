Donate
Mideast Streets
coronavirus
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia

IECEP-KSA-CRC COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2020

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has more than 300,000 confirmed cases to date. We must stay aware and updated on preventive measures to stop it from spreading.

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter has initiated a health awareness campaign about COVID-19, via an online form. To read, view and understand this pandemic, please open the link and take the time to understand the material.

