IECEP-KSA-CRC COVID-19 Awareness Campaign
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has more than 300,000 confirmed cases to date. We must stay aware and updated on preventive measures to stop it from spreading.
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter has initiated a health awareness campaign about COVID-19, via an online form. To read, view and understand this pandemic, please open the link and take the time to understand the material.