Ignite The Spark Community Visit #3- Cyber 2.0

Thu, Sep 30, 2021 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Members of the Ignite The Spark community visit the leading companies and startups in the Israeli ecosystem. And now- Cyber 2.0

About this event

We had been meeting on zoom for over a year, we talked, mingled and learned something new online. Now it is time to go physical in the most concrete way possible: We go to the people who actually do innovation in the energy sector.

Have you heard about cyber 2.0?

Cyber 2.0 is an Israeli cyber company specializing in critical controller protection and critical infrastructures.

As part of the visit, we will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cyber world in the IT and industrial worlds.

(https://cyber20.com/#/)

This is an opportunity to get a closer look about the role of cybersecurity in the energy sector.

Agenda:

15:00-15:30 convergence

15:30-16:30 Presentation of the company’s activities and a tour of the facilities.

Location: Noah Mozes Street 1, Rishon LeTsiyon, Center District (Yediot building)