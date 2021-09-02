IMPACT INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM: CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MENA REGION

Wed, 8 Sep 2021 10:00 - 11:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

The objective of this roundtable discussion is to bring ecosystem players together to discuss the challenges & opportunities.

About this event

Panelists:

Ara Fernezian – CEO, STRATECIS

Noor Salama – Community & Program Manager, Microsoft for Startups

Samar Abdelfattah – Founder & CEO, Disruptive Mobility

Moderated by:

Sahar Albaharna – Founder, Women4Impact

Scaling purpose-driven startups and the role of corporations

Enabling more women impact entrepreneurs

With more women entering this space, we want to better understand how we can support them and create a better future for everyone.

Impact Entrepreneurship

How are impact startups being perceived/defined in the MENA region?

Why large corporations need to work with startups to foster sustainability, social impact, and innovation?

Challenges of current accelerator models

Impact Investing in the MENA region

New investment models

Impact Corporate VCs

Female-Led Startup Challenges