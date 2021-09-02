IMPACT INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM: CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MENA REGION
Wed, 8 Sep 2021 10:00 - 11:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
The objective of this roundtable discussion is to bring ecosystem players together to discuss the challenges & opportunities.
About this event
Panelists:
Ara Fernezian – CEO, STRATECIS
Noor Salama – Community & Program Manager, Microsoft for Startups
Samar Abdelfattah – Founder & CEO, Disruptive Mobility
Moderated by:
Sahar Albaharna – Founder, Women4Impact
- Scaling purpose-driven startups and the role of corporations
- Enabling more women impact entrepreneurs
With more women entering this space, we want to better understand how we can support them and create a better future for everyone.
Impact Entrepreneurship
- How are impact startups being perceived/defined in the MENA region?
- Why large corporations need to work with startups to foster sustainability, social impact, and innovation?
- Challenges of current accelerator models
Impact Investing in the MENA region
- New investment models
- Impact Corporate VCs
Female-Led Startup Challenges
- What are the challenges and what are some of the current solutions?
- What kind of support do female entrepreneurs need?