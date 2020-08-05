In Conversation With Elif Shafak

Date and time: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Turkish author and activist Elif Shafak will discuss her 2019 Booker-nominated novel 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World.

The novel tells the story of sex worker Tequila Leila, reflecting on her life in the moments after her brutal murder. The narrative offers an intricate, profound and often moving account of the lives of Leila and her five cherished outcast friends. Like many of her other novels, its themes include violence against women, the massacre of Armenians, and the erosion of secularism and rise of religious sects in Turkey.

Elif Shafak is an award-winning British-Turkish novelist and the most widely read female author in Turkey. She writes in both Turkish and English, has published seventeen books, and her work has been translated into 50 languages. 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the RSL Ondaatje Prize. Shafak holds a Ph.D. in political science and is a passionate advocate for women’s rights, LGBT rights and freedom of speech.

Join her in conversation with Guardian and Observer senior foreign correspondent, Emma Graham-Harrison.

Running time: 60 minutes

