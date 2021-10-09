Sat, Oct 9, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM PDT

Walking Water: in conversation with Rina Kedem and Sami Awad

Sami and Rina have worked together for the past few years combining environmental justice, resistance to the Israeli occupation and sacred activism. In this session they will share what they see possible for the region through local powers, language and traditions. They will speak from their work experience in the fields of nonviolence, healing, visioning, and environmental peacebuilding and share about their current projects with communities of Palestinians and Israelies and their transboundary water initiatives.

Visioning globally, dreaming regionally, and working locally. Creating local practical improvements of social-environmental conditions is their path to a peaceful and just region and world.

Who they are:

Rina Kedem is an environmental peace entrepreneur. She works and teaches in the fields of international development, conflict and environment. She has co-developed and directed organizations and projects with Palestinians, Jordanians and Israelis for the past 19 years. Rina co-directs the Jordan-Israel center for environmental cooperation at the Arava Institute for environmental studies and the Dead Sea and Arava Science Center, teaches at the Hebrew University and directs regional relations on behalf of the Eilot regional Council. Her work is guided by a wholesome perspective on relationships to self, each other and the environment.

Sami Awad is the Founder and Programs Director of Holy Land Trust. His parents are both Palestinians; his father became a refugee at age nine after his father was killed in the 1948. Sami’s mother is from the Gaza Strip. At a young age Sami was influenced by the teaching of his uncle Mubarak Awad, the Palestinian activist who promoted nonviolent resistance to the occupation during the first Intifadah. Through this, Sami was introduced to great leaders and visionaries of the global nonviolence movement; from Jesus to Gandhi to King. Sami holds a Doctoral Degree in Divinity from the Chicago Theological Seminary, a Masters Degree in International Relations from the American University in Washington D.C. and an undergraduate degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas.Sami has engaged himself locally, through promoting and engaging in nonviolence, healing and transformation work and globally through visiting and speaking in different countries, communities, political and religious organizations.

These interviews are also an opportunity to invite financial resources to support both the work of Walking Water and each interviewees chosen project. We will always attempt to have 2 interviewees so any gifts will be split 3 ways.

We choose to ask for donations rather than a set price because we wish to evoke the community spirit of gifting. We trust that those who are curious, interested and know they are to be part of these events will truly offer what they can. For those who need a hint or guideline then we suggest a minimum of $10. No-one will be turned away for lack of funds.

