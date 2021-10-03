In conversation with Robert Voss CBE CStJ, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us to meet AJR member Robert Voss, the son of Jewish German refugees, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

Robert graduated in Management Science from Manchester University and The Manchester Business School in 1975 and went on to spend 40 years in the commodity business trading internationally in over 65 countries-running his own company for the last 28 years.

He was elected President of The British Metals Association at the age of 31 and went on to become President of the European Metal Federation in Brussels for 16 years and Vice president of the International Federation for over 20 years-acting as the UK representative in various trade and environmental negotiations. He also chaired the International Trade Council for 7 years.

Robert has a keen interest in young entrepreneurs and been a judge and mentor for Young Enterprise for a number of years and also established and ran a Young Entrepreneurs Challenge with the Jewish Chronicle and more recently his own highly successful Lord-Lieutenants Entrepreneurs Challenge at The Herts County Show as well as investing in a number of young companies. He is also a Governor of The University of Hertfordshire.

He has been a regular judge of The National Business Awards since 2006 and has acted as a consultant, mentor and non-exec to a number of companies.

Robert was awarded a CBE “for services to British Industry and voluntary work in the UK” in the New Year’s Honours List of 2014 and was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire by The Queen in 2017-a position he will hold until 2028. He is the first and only Jewish Lord-Lieutenant in England (apart for Lord Rothchild in the 19th century).

In February 2020, The Queen sanctioned Robert being honoured as a Commander in the Order of St John (CStJ).

He is Patron and President of a number of national and local charities including JGSGB and AJEX and is active in Holocaust education.