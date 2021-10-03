Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In conversation with Robert Voss CBE CStJ, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire
Mideast Streets
Refugees
Jewish Diaspora

In conversation with Robert Voss CBE CStJ, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

The Media Line Staff
10/03/2021

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us to meet AJR member Robert Voss, the son of Jewish German refugees, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

About this event

Robert graduated in Management Science from Manchester University and The Manchester Business School in 1975 and went on to spend 40 years in the commodity business trading internationally in over 65 countries-running his own company for the last 28 years.

He was elected President of The British Metals Association at the age of 31 and went on to become President of the European Metal Federation in Brussels for 16 years and Vice president of the International Federation for over 20 years-acting as the UK representative in various trade and environmental negotiations. He also chaired the International Trade Council for 7 years.

Robert has a keen interest in young entrepreneurs and been a judge and mentor for Young Enterprise for a number of years and also established and ran a Young Entrepreneurs Challenge with the Jewish Chronicle and more recently his own highly successful Lord-Lieutenants Entrepreneurs Challenge at The Herts County Show as well as investing in a number of young companies. He is also a Governor of The University of Hertfordshire.

He has been a regular judge of The National Business Awards since 2006 and has acted as a consultant, mentor and non-exec to a number of companies.

Robert was awarded a CBE “for services to British Industry and voluntary work in the UK” in the New Year’s Honours List of 2014 and was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire by The Queen in 2017-a position he will hold until 2028. He is the first and only Jewish Lord-Lieutenant in England (apart for Lord Rothchild in the 19th century).

In February 2020, The Queen sanctioned Robert being honoured as a Commander in the Order of St John (CStJ).

He is Patron and President of a number of national and local charities including JGSGB and AJEX and is active in Holocaust education.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.