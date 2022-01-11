IN CONVERSATION WITH SHUKRIA BARAKZAI

Fri, 21 Jan 2022 18:30 - 19:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Moderated by CNN's chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward.

Shukria Barakzai is an Afghan politician, journalist and a prominent Muslim feminist. She was the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Norway.

Barakzai was evacuated to the UK in August 2021. She will be talking to CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward about the future of Afghanistan and the role of the women in the country and for those who have left Afghanistan.