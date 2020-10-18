Information Systems and Higher Education During COVID-19 Times

Date and time: Mon, Oct 19, 2020 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Technology and Business Society is delighted to host:

Professor Abdulla Yusuf Al Hawaj | Founding President & Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ahlia University.

Professor Mansoor Alaali | President of Ahlia University

Topics:

Theme 1: Academic Issues

Topic 1- Teaching and Learning Virtual Transformation during COVID-19

Topic 2 – Student Support, Mental Health and Wellbeing during COVID-19

Theme 2: Management Issues

Topic 1- The use of ICT for productive management during COVID19

Topic 2- Managing Industrial Relations and Placement during COVID 19

Dr. Abdulla Y. Al-Hawaj, the Founding President of Ahlia University, ranks in the top echelon of educational leaders in the Arabian Gulf. His incumbency in numerous managerial posts in prestigious organizations associated with educational development at a national level, his academic accolades from esteemed institutions, attests to Dr. AlHawaj’s being in the vanguard of higher educational reform in the Kingdom of Bahrain. In recognition of Dr. Al-Hawaj’s trailblazing contributions in the sphere of educational advancement in the Kingdom of Bahrain, he was appointed — by royal decree – as a member of the Supreme Committee for the Kingdom National Charter, in which he serves as the coordinator of its Educational Committee. Among his portfolio of managerial responsibilities is his membership in Higher Educational. Moreover, Dr. AlHawaj, since 2001, has served as the President of the Bahrain Association for Academics. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Manchester (UK) and a B.Sc. (Hon.) in Mathematics from the University of Kuwait.Dr. Al-Hawaj launched his distinguished academic career at the University of Bahrain, in which he held the successive posts of Dean of Student Affairs, Chairman of the Department of Computer Sciences, and Chairman of the Department of Mathematics. He attained the rank of Professor of Mathematics at the University of Bahrain and continued to serve the University of Bahrain in that capacity until 2005. Dr. Al-Hawaj’s profound contributions to the fields of Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Education through numerous research papers, books, media debates, and public discussions are vast. His unstinting dynamism, paradigm-shattering innovation and superlative achievement in the academic and social arena have accorded him a number of prestigious awards and honorariums.Dr. Al-Hawaj has extensive experience in leading large multi-dimensional institutions. His signature use of pragmatic and innovative thinking in solving complex educational and business issues stems from his strong managerial and educational background. He is widely acclaimed as a pioneering architect of the private university in the Arabian Gulf and a leading proponent of excellence in Higher Education in the whole of the Middle East. Recently, he was elected as the President of the Association of Private Universities in the GCC countries and the Chairman of the Executive Office of The Association of Arab Private Institutions for Higher Education.

Prof. Mansoor Ahmed Al-Aali was born in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Aston in Birmingham, U.K., 1989. He has a M.Sc. in Computer Science (1984) from University of Aston in Birmingham, a B.Sc. in Mathematics and Computing (1983) from Teesside University, UK.

He worked as a lecturer in the Computer Science department in the University of Bahrain from 1989 to 2009. He occupied a number of managerial positions in the University of Bahrain, University of Sunderland, Greenwich University, and Ahlia University and in a number of private and government organization. Prof. Mansoor worked as chairperson of the Computer Science Department (1991-1994) in the University, and the Director of Continuing Education (1996 – 2000) in University of Bahrain.

He joined Ahlia University in 2009 in the College of Information Technology and worked as the Dean of Student Affairs from 2005 to 2015. Currently, Prof. Al-Aali is the President of Ahlia University.

He worked as a leading IT consultant in Bahrain and developed solutions to a number of major commercial and industrial systems from 1989 to 2009. His consultancy roles included but not limited to: Selection of professional IT staff, analysis, design and project management of systems. He was a consultant for two major IT companies in Bahrain for staff recruitments and major system development for over 15 years. He worked for two years as Advisor to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs for developing IT strategy and for training.

Prof. Al-Aali conducted numerous workshops and seminars in technical and non- technical fields such as: Human Computer Interaction, Project Management, Information Ethics, Professional Ethics, Professional Certifications, etc. He is a reviewer of a number of international journals and has numerous publications in international refereed journals and international conferences. He authored a number of international books and worked as editor and reviewer for a number of international journals and conferences. He participated as a committee member of a number of international conferences and as keynote speaker in a number of local, regional and international conferences.

Technology and Business Society is a Bahraini society specialized in providing technology solutions to medium and large enterprise in vital sectors of Bahrain economy, with a future vision to position the kingdom as regional leader in Technology Industry also to allied technology industry in Bahrain with vision 2030.