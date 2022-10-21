Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Innovation & Alternative Proteins Food Security Webinar – UAE|Kuwait|Qatar
Mideast Streets
Food security
United Arab Emirates
Kuwait
Qatar
Canada
Agriculture

Innovation & Alternative Proteins Food Security Webinar – UAE|Kuwait|Qatar

The Media Line Staff
10/21/2022

Wed, Oct 26, 2022 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us as we discuss Innovation & Alternative Proteins in Food Security focussed on the UAE|Kuwait|Qatar

DATE: OCTOBER 26TH, 2022

TIME: 09:00 – 11:30 AM ET

VENUE: Virtual (Zoom link)

Are you a Canadian business in Agrifood business looking for new opportunities or seeking to expand your business in the Middle East?

CABC is pleased to invite you to attend a webinar on Innovation & Alternative Proteins, focussing on the UAE|Kuwait|Qatar webinar highlighting opportunities.

Canadian businesses are developing cutting-edge technology for sustainable agriculture, driving innovation in agribusiness through investments in research and development and adopting new technologies and business practices. The strategy initiatives will bring opportunities for cooperation and knowledge sharing between Canada and countries in the MENA region.

Join the event to discover how your business can leverage partnerships, connecting traders, buyers, technology in mature and emerging markets in the GCC.

To view the full program details, please click here.

