Innovative Women of Qatar – Qatar SportsTech Virtual Hackathon
Mideast Streets
Qatar
Hackathon
women
Innovation
Doha

Innovative Women of Qatar – Qatar SportsTech Virtual Hackathon

The Media Line Staff
10/01/2020

Date and time: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 12 noon to Sunday, October 11, 2020, 7:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join Qatar SportsTech for their first-ever Innovative Women of Qatar Virtual Hackathon to tackle challenges to innovate in SportsTech.

About this Event

The QST team is calling for Doha’s best and brightest women for our first Innovative Women of Qatar Virtual Hackathon in Doha.

Join us on the 8th of October when we bunker down for 48 hours to solve some of the pressing challenges that the Sports Industry faces today.

Where is it happening?

Virtually – on Slack with pre-recorded workshops and live mentor sessions.

What will you be hacking?

You will be hacking away at one of the most challenging and interesting industries in Doha: the Sports industry.

Get inspired with these three challenges:

  1. Athlete & Team
  • Team Performance and Analytics
  • Sports Medical
  • Wearables and Equipment
  1. Fan & Viewer
  • Fan Experience
  • Fan Engagement
  • Transformed Media
  1. Mega Sports Events
  • Operations & In-Stadium Experiences
  • Entertainment
  • Sustainability
  • Fan Zones
  • Cashless Sports Events
  • Venue Management
  1. E-Sports
  • Performance Analytics
  • Event Streaming & Management
  • Interaction & Content Management
  • Intelligent Virtual Assistants
  • Gaming Platforms

The Mentors

*Mentor list and names will be provided on the day of the event.

The Jury

*Jury list and names will be provided on the day of the event.

Who should apply?

We are looking for female thinkers, hackers, marketeers, creatives, visionaries, who are residing in Qatar, with an entrepreneurial spark… if you can relate, then you’re it! Whether you are a student or working a full-time job, it doesn’t matter. We like you for your brain, passion, and skills – not your title.

So, are you a:

  • Hacker (Developer)
  • Hipster (Designer)
  • Hustler (Marketing/Sales)

Though it is an advantage, you don’t need to have an idea prior to the event. The hackathon will start with an ideation phase where you will be able to form your ideas in collaboration with the other hackers.

What’s in it for you?

The QST hackathon is a unique chance to test your skills and get hands-on experience with some of the most pressing challenges in the world of sports and sportstech. The event will provide you with the perfect setting to match with like-minded individuals and form a team for your startup. During the 48 hours of the event, you will receive feedback and mentoring from top-tier industry experts and entrepreneurs.

If your business idea shines through, you will get the chance to continue your entrepreneurial journey in one of the following ways:

  • Experience being a startup at QST (including free office space for 1 month)
  • Mentorship and coaching sessions to create MVP
  • Pitch training and presentation workshops
  • Shortlisted as applicant for QST’s Pre-Accelerator Program, EntelaQ
  • Gift from QST’s partners
  • Cash prizes

Application Deadline: 12pm (noon) on October 4th

If you have any questions regarding the Hackathon, don’t hesitate to get in touch via email:

Shayma Ben Brahim

Community and Events Associate

Email: contact@qatarsportstech.com

