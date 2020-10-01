Innovative Women of Qatar – Qatar SportsTech Virtual Hackathon

Date and time: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 12 noon to Sunday, October 11, 2020, 7:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Join Qatar SportsTech for their first-ever Innovative Women of Qatar Virtual Hackathon to tackle challenges to innovate in SportsTech.

About this Event

The QST team is calling for Doha’s best and brightest women for our first Innovative Women of Qatar Virtual Hackathon in Doha.

Join us on the 8th of October when we bunker down for 48 hours to solve some of the pressing challenges that the Sports Industry faces today.

Where is it happening?

Virtually – on Slack with pre-recorded workshops and live mentor sessions.

What will you be hacking?

You will be hacking away at one of the most challenging and interesting industries in Doha: the Sports industry.

Get inspired with these three challenges:

Athlete & Team

Team Performance and Analytics

Sports Medical

Wearables and Equipment

Fan & Viewer

Fan Experience

Fan Engagement

Transformed Media

Mega Sports Events

Operations & In-Stadium Experiences

Entertainment

Sustainability

Fan Zones

Cashless Sports Events

Venue Management

E-Sports

Performance Analytics

Event Streaming & Management

Interaction & Content Management

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Gaming Platforms

The Mentors

The Jury

Who should apply?

We are looking for female thinkers, hackers, marketeers, creatives, visionaries, who are residing in Qatar, with an entrepreneurial spark… if you can relate, then you’re it! Whether you are a student or working a full-time job, it doesn’t matter. We like you for your brain, passion, and skills – not your title.

So, are you a:

Hacker (Developer)

Hipster (Designer)

Hustler (Marketing/Sales)

Though it is an advantage, you don’t need to have an idea prior to the event. The hackathon will start with an ideation phase where you will be able to form your ideas in collaboration with the other hackers.

What’s in it for you?

The QST hackathon is a unique chance to test your skills and get hands-on experience with some of the most pressing challenges in the world of sports and sportstech. The event will provide you with the perfect setting to match with like-minded individuals and form a team for your startup. During the 48 hours of the event, you will receive feedback and mentoring from top-tier industry experts and entrepreneurs.

If your business idea shines through, you will get the chance to continue your entrepreneurial journey in one of the following ways:

Experience being a startup at QST (including free office space for 1 month)

Mentorship and coaching sessions to create MVP

Pitch training and presentation workshops

Shortlisted as applicant for QST’s Pre-Accelerator Program, EntelaQ

Gift from QST’s partners

Cash prizes

Application Deadline: 12pm (noon) on October 4th

If you have any questions regarding the Hackathon, don’t hesitate to get in touch via email:

Shayma Ben Brahim

Community and Events Associate

Email: contact@qatarsportstech.com