Fri, Oct 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Inquirer LIVE: Worldview with Trudy Rubin

About this event

In the wake of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, what role does America play in the world now? In this special edition of Inquirer LIVE: Worldview, Trudy Rubin interviews former National Security Adviser and retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster about lessons learned from the Afghan defeat, and the future of U.S. involvement with Russia, China, international terrorism, and further threats to U.S. democracy.

