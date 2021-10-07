Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Inquirer LIVE: Worldview with Trudy Rubin
Inquirer LIVE: Worldview with Trudy Rubin

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

Fri, Oct 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Inquirer LIVE: Worldview with Trudy Rubin

About this event

In the wake of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, what role does America play in the world now? In this special edition of Inquirer LIVE: Worldview, Trudy Rubin interviews former National Security Adviser and retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster about lessons learned from the Afghan defeat, and the future of U.S. involvement with Russia, China, international terrorism, and further threats to U.S. democracy.

Join in on the conversation Friday, October 8th at 11:00 a.m.

