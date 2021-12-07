Inside Intelligence – December 2021 featuring Andrew Gilmour

Wed, Dec 8, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Guest Andrew Gilmour discusses, “Is the Middle East Primed for New Thinking?”

A 32-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, Gilmour has a life-long interest in the ancient world. While at the CIA Gilmour served as an analyst and manager on the Middle East, engaging with senior policymakers, including directly with three US Presidents.

Gilmour’s career focused on thinking and writing about many of the hardest and most enduring challenges confronting the United States and our allies in the Middle East.