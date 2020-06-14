‘Inside My Heart’ + Director’s Q&A

Date and time: Friday, June 19, 2020, 7 to 9:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Bertha DocHouse & The High Commission of Canada in the UK present this inspiring documentary about the hardships of refugees for Refugee Week.

At the peak of the refugee and migrant crisis, three families are forced to flee war-torn Syria and Afghanistan, seeking safe harbor on foreign shores.

In the wake of witnessing unthinkable atrocities and having the lives they’ve known wrested away, these people – mothers, fathers, sons and daughters – exhibit remarkable resilience as they fight for survival.

Inside My Heart allows us to witness the families’ struggle over the course of three years and better understand the hopes they have for their children.

Demonstrating the same compassionate eye exhibited in her celebrated photography, director Debra Kellner delivers a vital reminder about the families and individuals who have been swept up in a global crisis that has seen more than 68 million people driven from their homes.

“Beautifully illustrates the desperate plight of refugees … a powerful and inspiring film” – David Miliband, president and CEO, International Rescue Committee