Inspiring 2-Part Israel Bonds High Holy Day Experience
Mideast Streets
Israel Bonds
High Holy Days
Yom Kippur

Inspiring 2-Part Israel Bonds High Holy Day Experience

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2021

Starts on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for an Inspiring 2-part Israel Bonds High Holy Day Experience.

About this event

AN ISRAEL BONDS PURCHASE IS ENCOURAGED.

Part 1: Registration for this event includes exclusive access to the documentary Upheaval

The incredible story of former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin comes to life in this new, captivating documentary. (In English only)

ACCESS: SEPT. 11, 11:30 PM EST TO SEPT. 14, 11:30 PM

Part 2: An intimate conversation sharing personal reflections about Menachem Begin (In English only)

SEPT. 13, 2021 – 7:30 PM EST, 7:00 PM PST

with

The Hon. Irwin Cotler, PC, OC, OQ, Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Ariela Cotler, National President, Canadian Friends of Tel Aviv University

Shoel Silver, President, Canadian Friends of the Menachem Begin Heritage Foundation

Adv. Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Senior Public Policy & Strategy Advisor, Former Member of Knesset

