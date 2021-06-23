Protecting Truth During Tension

Inspiring Children through Persian History & Culture with Author N. Fathi
Mideast Streets
Children’s Books
Persia
Book
Author

Inspiring Children through Persian History & Culture with Author N. Fathi

The Media Line Staff
06/23/2021

Wed, 23 Jun 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Meet author Nazila Fathi, a mother and a former New York Times correspondent now publishing children’s books on Persian heritage and culture

About this event

Nazila Fathi, the author of The Lonely War: One Woman’s Account of the Struggle for Modern Iran (The Guardian, Vogue and Foreign Policy Association named the Lonely War the best nonfiction of 2014), has written over 2,000 articles on politics, trade, and society in the Middle East.

Ms Fathi has a master’s degree in political science and women’s studies from University of Toronto and is the winner of three fellowships at Harvard Kennedy School.

As a hobby, she writes children’s books. Her three children’s books, My Name Is Cyrus, Avicenna: The Father of Modern Medicine, and Razi: The Man Who Discovered How to Make Alcohol, available on Amazon.com, share Iranian culture and history with the younger generation of Iranian background growing up in the West.

In our live session with Nazila Fathi, we will hear about her inspiration as an author and mother to share our rich heritage of Persia, the country we call Iran today. Although the physical region called Persia no longer exists, but people from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, parts of Pakistan and India, Syria, Turkey, Israel and Palestine were once part of the Persian Empire and share strong cultural links.

Storytelling is the most powerful tool to inspire people. These books invite children into fun stories, teach them history, let them become part of the adventure and pick strong role models.

Join this Persia webinar on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 at 5:00 PM GMT/UK time.

