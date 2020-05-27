Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 4 to 5:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Hear faith leaders’ stories about how their spiritual beliefs ground them, and share your own stories of resilience. Free and open to all.

Inspiring Stories for Uncertain Times: A Thoughtful Conversation Across Faiths will be an interactive online conversation.

We’re bringing together people with rich spiritual backgrounds and diverse perspectives for online storytelling and guided conversation. You’ll hear inspiring stories from leaders of various traditions about how their spiritual values ground them in times of uncertainty, and share your own stories of resilience in a small group setting. We’ll also discuss the gems of wisdom we discover, and how we might apply them to our own lives.

Our storytellers:

Tasneem Noor is program co-director for NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership For Change. Raised in Pakistan, India, and Dubai, she is an interfaith minister in residence with the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, an award-winning author, and founder of Noor Enterprises: SOULful Transformations, offering personal development and opportunities for meaningful dialogue.

Tahil Sharma is an interfaith activist who was born to a Hindu father and a Sikh mother. He is North American coordinator for the United Religions Initiative, the world’s largest grassroots interfaith network, and a Guibord Center adviser. Tahil also serves with a range of other organizations promoting interfaith cooperation and pluralism.

Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels leads Temple Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica and is a Guibord Center adviser. He brings his passionate expression of Judaism, strong sense of social justice, and commitment to interfaith and interracial relations to the pulpit. With his artistic talents, he shares the riches of Jewish tradition through liturgy, song, and poetry.

The Rev. Kathy Cooper Ledesma has served as senior pastor of Hollywood United Methodist Church since 2006. She has been a committed leader in national interfaith bridge building, as well as homelessness and poverty efforts in Hollywood and Los Angeles.

Participation is limited to the first 100 people registered. After you RSVP, you’ll receive an email with more information and the online link to join the event.

Please note: We will record the keynote storytellers but not the stories shared in your small groups/breakout sessions so that everyone can feel free to share their thoughts.