Integration vs. Separation: Arabs and the Haredim

Mon, Feb 1, 2021, 10:30 to 11:30 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($20) here.

Learn about the tensions and opportunities between the Arab and Haredi populations of Israel, comparing their unique worldviews.

Note: This is a 1-day class running on Monday, 2/1/21 @ 10:30 am-11:30 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8). Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Esti Solomon and Ghaida Rinawi-Zuabi

Arab citizens of Israel and ultra-Orthodox (“Haredim”) Jews have at times rejected the formation of the Israeli state. Today, both populations are at a crossroads, managing internal and external tensions as they seek a balance between societal integration and separation, and between tradition and modernity.

The COVID-19 crisis has especially exposed both the tensions and opportunities in these communities. We will discuss these issues with leading activists in both communities, comparing their challenges, understanding better the differing world views in Israeli society, and charting a course towards the common good.