Mideast Streets

Inter-change: The Power of Communities

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

A monthly thought exchange between Time Repair from Finland and PersEd from Lebanon about personal growth, life, learning and the future.

Inter-change starts as a mastermind for borderless thought exchange to inspire change and an international dialogue about the Future: the future of life and work, of learning, of our environment.

That’s why our July topic is: the power of communities. How do they grow? What nurtures them? What’s their superpower?

The first episode of the inter-change series seeks to answer those questions and help lifelong learners, educators and professionals from all over the world to tap into the power of communities.

This event is brought to you by PersEd and Time Repair.

The Time Repair Corporation, an enterprise from Finland, seeks to equip and empower a generation of Practical Futurists through education, by providing practical steps and accessible materials that will let them upcycle fear into action to have significant ripple-effects on the future.

PersEd is a training, coaching and consultancy enterprise for Personal Education and 21st century learning from Lebanon. Its mission is to empower lifelong learners and young professionals to be who they are and all they can become by nurturing their 21st-century skills and mindset.

Mideast Streets
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
